In my lifetime I never have seen a president so intent in destroying our country as President Joe Biden. He is doing an excellent job and the media seems to support his radical agenda.
Our open borders have changed our cities into cesspools and have brought drugs, criminals, rapists and elements that we do not even know yet!
Why bother to work, the big man will take care of you, he will take care of your student loan and make sure you have no need to stress in paying your obligation to your country.
Oh, I forgot his family has been receiving payments from foreign companies for his influence. I challenge the media to tell the truth, which is a joke.
I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, think about your country and if you want it to be a banana republic. If so, give Biden another term.
I am hurting so bad and just do not know how to get this message across.