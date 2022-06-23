I don’t blame the president for anything, for he knows not what he is doing. Joe’s only job in 2020 was to deny Trump a second term and destroy our economy, our energy independence, our border security, our education reforms and our sane law and order.
Joe did everything his party demanded in the banishment of Trump and all things related thereto. Nearly 18 months into his term, it is disappointing that Joe’s achievements register so poorly with the majority of his own party. With recent polling showing Joe with lower approval ratings than Jimmy Carter and our nation with the lowest ever “trust” (Pew Survey) in Washington along with bottom feeding public confidence polling, it’s tough to find a friend of Joe.
The energy experts assure us that our $5/gallon gas will be a fond memory by fall with $150/barrel oil, as demand crushes supply. The West, addled by renewable energy, will reap the consequences of their “war on fossil fuels,” which has killed reinvestment and expansion of the industry. The right hook is the inadequate global oil supply and the left upper cut knockout is the inadequate refining capacity. More demand chasing less supply will drive oil to new highs to curb demand. Gasoline/diesel/jet fuel prices will strangle all travel modes while rendering our global power grid unreliable.
So no, Joe is not the sole cause of $5/gallon gas, but his green energy cult has painted America into a very costly corner with no painless exit, and the EV cavalry is decades away.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island