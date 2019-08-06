A recent letter to the editor stated that Trump's War on Poverty is with jobs. Too simple an answer?

A recent article in the Brunswick News by a College of Coastal Georgia economist points out that while Glynn County falls below the state and the country in its unemployment rate, it is above the state and country in its poverty rate.

Indeed, Glynn County's childhood poverty rate is 30 percent and, in the city of Brunswick, it's even higher. These kids can't work, so with such a low unemployment rate in our area, the parents are probably working — sometimes at two or three jobs.

Seems like we ought to consider more education, training and better pay to try to tackle the poverty rate right here at home.

Faith Willis

Brunswick

