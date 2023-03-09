The argument as to our origin story, and such necessary amendments as will need to be, will likely remain unresolved until all the arguers have mercifully died off and our shrill voices silenced, at which point the story to sustain and unite Americans will turn from the past to the present and the future — a tabula rasa — and a better class of people will arise to take over and direct the narrative. A nation is about what we go out and do every day for one another because we recognize our own dignity and the dignity in the suffering of others. All others.

Lying in serene repose in Plains is my beloved president, whose life, like all our lives, will be reduced in the end to a single word and a single breath, and the word upon his breath has always been “love,” or, as he might will it, “Christ,” which in his case are synonyms.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

Lifeguard positions need filling

Lifeguard positions need filling

Finding certified lifeguards these days is not easy. People like Paris Wyland-Kuntz, Tyler Diesch and Nicole Fairfield know that intimately.

Historic landmark gets spruced up

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.