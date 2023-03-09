The argument as to our origin story, and such necessary amendments as will need to be, will likely remain unresolved until all the arguers have mercifully died off and our shrill voices silenced, at which point the story to sustain and unite Americans will turn from the past to the present and the future — a tabula rasa — and a better class of people will arise to take over and direct the narrative. A nation is about what we go out and do every day for one another because we recognize our own dignity and the dignity in the suffering of others. All others.
Lying in serene repose in Plains is my beloved president, whose life, like all our lives, will be reduced in the end to a single word and a single breath, and the word upon his breath has always been “love,” or, as he might will it, “Christ,” which in his case are synonyms.