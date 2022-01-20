The Jekyll Island Authority’s proposed golf course redevelopment, described on its website by the Bleakly Advisory Group, is a perfect example of putting the cart before the horse.
For over 10 years the JIA has complained of golf course losses in the the hundreds of thousands of dollars, while at the same time refusing to have its books audited by an independent CPA firm. Instead, the JIA uses the State’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) as an excuse to ignore its fiduciary responsibilities.
According to the Georgia State Board of Accountancy, “There is a description on page 352 of fiscal year 2020 that speaks to the JIA.” These four sentences fail to provide the public with the following assurances:
• First, that work is performed based on acceptable accounting standards.
• Second, that sufficient evidence is obtained to make a conclusion.
• Third, that financial risk is deemed to be acceptably low.
• And fourth, that a professional opinion is stated as to the accuracy of management’s financial statements.
The JIA must employ an independent CPA firm to audit its books for the last 10 years. Otherwise, the carving of recreational golf course acreage into assisted living, retail space, single family homes and a high end hotel may appear to be less about the conservation of monetary resources and more about a special interest land grab.
Kay Hoffman
Jekyll Island