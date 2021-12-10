Jekyll Island — the jewel of our coast — belongs to the people of Georgia. And Georgians must be included in planning for its future.
Unfortunately, the Jekyll Island Authority (JIA) is using its power to rush approval of a Master Plan Update against the overwhelming wishes of the community. If approved, this update opens the door for backroom deal-making and overdevelopment of “The People’s Island.”
The main problem with the draft update is this: it fails to specify the future land uses that will be allowed within the island’s designated areas for development. This loophole leaves open the possibility of developing golf courses or building even taller oceanfront hotels in our coastal state park. To make matters worse, members of JIA staff have continually ignored the hundreds of comments from residents and visitors who have voiced concern about the island’s plans for growth and the uncertainty that’s baked into this update.
The JIA board and staff want to be credited with being good stewards of Jekyll Island. But they aren’t willing to earn that reputation by guaranteeing their stewardship in writing or making themselves accountable to the public. They can’t have it both ways. Without inclusive opportunities for public engagement and strong, specific regulations regarding the permitted land uses and densities on the island, Jekyll will lose its unique character and become yet another overdeveloped island — a future no one wants to see.
Learn more and sign our petition at OneHundredMiles.org/Protect-Jekyll.
Megan Desrosiers
One Hundred Miles