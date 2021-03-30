The Jekyll Island Authority would like to correct the misinformation in the recent Letter to the Editor submitted by Steve Smith regarding the Jekyll Island Golf Master Plan. No action has been taken by the JIA Board regarding the recommendations presented to date.
The public has remained informed with several input opportunities since August 2016 when a study of course conditions and operations was conducted by the National Golf Foundation Consulting, Inc. This study concluded that the annual expenses to maintain Jekyll’s courses would not be sufficient to uphold the long-term desired quality. In order to sustain a cost-effective and desirable facility, the study recommended a reduction to 45 holes, but it was not a Master Plan.
In August 2017, the JIA issued a Request for Information and received responses from 22 private golf course development/management companies. Nearly all of the 22 reviews noted that a substantial investment would be needed to reach the appropriate course standards and expectations of future golfers.
In September 2020, a Golf Master Plan was developed by Vincent Design, LLC, and presented to the JIA board. Since this date, the board has been actively reviewing the recommendations, including holding a work session following the March 2021 board meeting. Future work sessions, including on April 20, will also be held and open to the public.
All consultant recommendations, including the NGF study, are always available online and the public is encouraged to follow these to stay informed: https://www.jekyllisland.com/golfmasterplan.
Alexa Orndoff
Director of Marketing, Jekyll Island Authority