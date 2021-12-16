One Hundred Miles was founded to protect the special places, people and wildlife of Georgia’s coast. When we see something happening that is wrong, we speak out and provide opportunities for our members to take action.
This includes on Jekyll Island, where the JIA’s invitation-only, one-sided comment process has resulted in a master plan update that intentionally lacks the specificity of other master plans and leaves the door open for the future overdevelopment of our beloved state park.
In his letter on Dec. 9, Leon Galis questioned our campaign against the loopholes in this update. Yet in the very same letter he outlines the problem at hand: JIA is accountable to no one.
That’s why we support a petition directed to the Georgia General Assembly, the only entity with the authorization to check the blanket approval to overdevelop that the JIA has built into their master plan update. To date, nearly a quarter of Jekyll residents, along with hundreds of other visitors and stakeholders, have signed the petition. We’re working to give all who love Jekyll Island a say in its future.
Jekyll Island belongs to the people of Georgia. We have the right — and, more importantly, the responsibility — to speak out. After all, if we, the people of Georgia, don’t call out JIA for this blatant disregard of public interest, who will? So, I reiterate my colleague Susan Inman’s invitation: if you love Jekyll Island, learn more about this issue and sign the petition at OneHundredMiles.org/Protect-Jekyll.
Alice Keyes
One Hundred Miles