The number of acres eligible for new commercial and residential development on Jekyll Island is restricted, but surprisingly, there are no legal limits on redevelopment of the island. Without controls on redevelopment, the door remains open for dense, character-altering reconstruction of the island’s built environment.
Simple math illustrates how a “build back bigger” philosophy has characterized Jekyll’s recent redevelopment. In the past decade, 220 homes have been built on redeveloped land, increasing the total number of Jekyll residences by more than one-third. Most of these homes have been built on land that had been the site of a hotel. To compensate for this reduction in hotel room inventory, the recently built hotels are taller and have more rooms than their predecessors, and some have been built on land not previously used for hotels. For example, the site of Jekyll’s former convention center is now the site of three hotels, one of which is the tallest on Georgia’s coast.
Now, and for the first time, developed land designated for recreation could be redeveloped for a commercial purpose. The case at hand is Jekyll’s golf course complex, part of which may be replaced with a new hotel, retail shops and an assisted living facility.
If the “build back bigger” campaign on Jekyll Island is to stop, then Jekyll’s Master Plan should limit the density of new development and specify that developed land cannot be redeveloped for a different purpose. Without action, what’s left of Jekyll Island’s traditional character will be further degraded.
Margery Rubin
Fernandina Beach, Fla.