Let’s spread out on the beaches.
Since Georgia beaches are still open, wouldn’t it be a tremendous public service if Jekyll Island waived its $8 parking fee for Georgia residents during the pandemic? This would create more social distancing and alleviate some of the over-crowding on the St. Simons Island beaches.
As a result, Georgia residents would be safer and happier during this stressful period while getting re-acquainted with Jekyll’s fabulous 7-mile stretch of beach.
Patrick Anderson
St. Simons Island