Let’s spread out on the beaches.

Since Georgia beaches are still open, wouldn’t it be a tremendous public service if Jekyll Island waived its $8 parking fee for Georgia residents during the pandemic? This would create more social distancing and alleviate some of the over-crowding on the St. Simons Island beaches.

As a result, Georgia residents would be safer and happier during this stressful period while getting re-acquainted with Jekyll’s fabulous 7-mile stretch of beach.

Patrick Anderson

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.