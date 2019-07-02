It seems like a ‘no-brainer’ that sea turtle nesting habitat could be degraded by the changes proposed by the Jekyll Island Authority (JIA) in Jekyll’s beach lighting ordinance.
The JIA’s assertion that the proposed changes would not weaken the ordinance is hard to accept in view of the provisions that 1) reduce the restrictions on light emanating from hotel room balconies; 2) allow unshielded lights in hotel rooms; 3) exempt hotel parking lots from the ordinance; and 4) change the definition of “beach” in a way that would remove some sea turtle nesting areas from the habitat governed by the ordinance.
Reportedly, DNR and JIA representatives will soon meet to discuss the proposed amendment of the lighting ordinance. When they meet, I hope the DNR will continue its previously-stated objections to changes in the ordinance that would allow more artificial light to illuminate Jekyll’s beach and pollute sea turtle nesting habitat. I realize that the JIA might prefer an ordinance that is convenient for its hotel partners and easier for the JIA to enforce, but reducing restrictions on beach lighting is an unacceptable way to achieve that end.
I am grateful for the DNR’s commitment to protecting sea turtle habitat and for the wonderful work done on Jekyll Island by the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. I hope sea turtle advocates at both the DNR and JIA can work things out so that Jekyll Island’s Beach Lighting Ordinance can serve its intended purpose.
David Egan
Jekyll Island