In support of the proposed JIA e-bike ordinance, when was the last time the author of the pro e-bike editorial spent time on the Jekyll Island multi-use path riding a bike or walking?
Jekyll Island does not have to offer every amenity that an individual thinks they need. Some decisions by JIA are made to ensure the safety of the majority.
As a state park, I believe the emphasis should be on less motorized vehicles, not more.
How many state parks provide e-bikes?
As a daily user of the Jekyll multi-use paths, I find the idea of an abundance of 20-plus mph e-bikes to be a dangerous proposition. There are walkers, dogs on leashes, bikes, skateboards, mobility scooters and more on already crowded paths. There are bathhouses where lines for showers stretch across the path. There is one restaurant whose entryway is along the path. There are narrow sections, narrow bridges, blind spots and blind curves that already make for a challenging ride.
Lower the speed an e-bike can go — who is going to police that?
As for only renting to licensed drivers, we already have a problem with underage golf-cart drivers so does the writer think enforcing this would be any easier? Not all e-bike riders — licensed or not, would ride responsibly. Who pays the price — the small child who happens to stray into their path?
I don’t believe there is any requirement that the JIA must make e-bikes available on Jekyll.
Beverly Hopkins
Jekyll Island