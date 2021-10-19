The question is not when but if the Jekyll Island Authority will heed the 2018 Jekyll Island Carrying Capacity Study it commissioned (which warns the island has reached its functional capacity) and listen to visitors imploring them to put an end to development before Jekyll’s uniqueness is lost.

Despite the JIA insisting in their Master Plan Update (MPU) that maintaining Jekyll’s character is a primary concern, their actions say otherwise. The MPU fails to address development, particularly redevelopment of areas already designated as developed.

The prime example of this is the proposal in the Golf Course Master Plan to eliminate nine or more holes of golf to build retail space, a hotel, condos and ready for this, an assisted living facility in the state park.

If your fond memories of Jekyll are fading as each new cinderblock is laid and you want to see an end to creeping development, say yes to a moratorium on development and no to the current draft MPU by contacting the Legislative Oversight Committee (Don Hogan, our local representative, Matt Hatchett, Jon Burns, Blake Tillery, Billy Hickman and Clint Dixon), which has the authority to amend the MPU. The time to act is now.

Mindy Egan

Jekyll Island

More from this section

+2
Trial opens with long day of jury selection

Trial opens with long day of jury selection

A single-file line of 20 Glynn County citizens walked briskly down the hallway leading to the county courthouse’s Jury Assembly Room at around 1:20 p.m. Monday, marking the beginning of efforts to meld a local jury to decide the fate of three White men accused of murder in the February 2020 …

VB 10,000 begins lift of Section 4 of the Golden Ray

VB 10,000 begins lift of Section 4 of the Golden Ray

The towering VB 10,000 crane vessel began a slow lift Saturday morning of the last chunk of ship wreckage in the St. Simons Sound, raising this final section of the vessel Golden Ray to inspect for damage on its sunken port side, according to Unified Command.