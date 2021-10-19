The question is not when but if the Jekyll Island Authority will heed the 2018 Jekyll Island Carrying Capacity Study it commissioned (which warns the island has reached its functional capacity) and listen to visitors imploring them to put an end to development before Jekyll’s uniqueness is lost.
Despite the JIA insisting in their Master Plan Update (MPU) that maintaining Jekyll’s character is a primary concern, their actions say otherwise. The MPU fails to address development, particularly redevelopment of areas already designated as developed.
The prime example of this is the proposal in the Golf Course Master Plan to eliminate nine or more holes of golf to build retail space, a hotel, condos and ready for this, an assisted living facility in the state park.
If your fond memories of Jekyll are fading as each new cinderblock is laid and you want to see an end to creeping development, say yes to a moratorium on development and no to the current draft MPU by contacting the Legislative Oversight Committee (Don Hogan, our local representative, Matt Hatchett, Jon Burns, Blake Tillery, Billy Hickman and Clint Dixon), which has the authority to amend the MPU. The time to act is now.
Mindy Egan
Jekyll Island