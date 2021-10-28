Yes, our fond memories of Jekyll Island have faded. “A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it trends otherwise,” — written by Also Leopold, conservationist and environmentalist. This Georgia state park is no longer the “Golden Jewel.”
The Jekyll Island Authority (JIA) has managed to attract major hotel developers to the island in return for what? Jekyll Island Authority authorized the 2018 Jekyll Island Carrying Capacity and Infrastructure Study. The report stated that the island may reach capacity on visitation by 2020 or 2021. The study further stated that any new development should emphasize the unique character of the island while minimizing impacts on culture and natural resources and to be cautious when considering any new development. Capacity should be consistent with the sustainable character of environmental systems on the island.
Jekyll’s future lies where? The JIA’s answer is develop more. The state government needs to invoke a moratorium on development immediately.
Furthermore, those of us that wish to preserve the beauty and integrity of our beloved Jekyll Island should contact the Legislative Oversight Committee (Don Hogan, our local representative), as well as Matt Hatchett, Jon Burns, Blake Tillery, Billy Hickman and Clint Dixon. Their emails are listed on www.legis.ga.gov. All of these individuals have the authority to amend the Master Plan Update. Do it now before it is too late.
Martha Lang
Darien