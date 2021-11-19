How can there be excessive development on Jekyll Island if there’s a legal limit on the number of acres that can be developed? This question may sound like a ‘Zen riddle,’ but the fact is the limit on the number of developable acres on Jekyll has been ineffective in preventing overdevelopment because there are no limits on how developed land can be redeveloped.
Through super-sized redevelopment projects on land that had been developed less intensely, developers, with the permission of the governor-appointed board of directors of the Jekyll Island Authority, have been able to grow Jekyll’s built environment by leaps and bounds, subverting the intent of legislation designed to prevent that very thing from happening.
For example, the condo complex now under construction near the Jekyll marina is on land the JIA previously classified as ‘developed’ but which, in fact, had never been built upon.
The recently opened Marriott hotel has nearly double the number of rooms than the hotel that had previously occupied that site.
The 125 townhouses, called “The Cottages,” have been crammed into a 10-acre site that previously housed a single hotel.
A complex of 3 hotels has been built on land where Jekyll’s former convention center once sat.
Now, land developed for a recreational purpose — Jekyll’s golf courses — is being considered for commercial redevelopment.
Obviously, unless controls are placed on redevelopment, Jekyll’s unique character will continue to suffer despite the intent of the state park’s founding legislation. JIA, please close this loophole before it’s too late.
Bonnie Newell
Jekyll Island