Bad news traveled through out the island with viral efficiency on Nov. 9, spreading the word that one of their own, a 19-year-old woman, was critically injured in an auto accident. Prayers were offered that Saturday night and continue even today as she battles for her life in UF Health Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla.

Clearly, the bills for her airlift, hospitalization and treatment will place a tremendous financial burden on her family. In an effort to provide assistance to the family, a fund has been established at the Jekyll Island Ameris Bank Branch. The Jekyll Island Lions Club, kicked off the fundraising with a donation of $500, which has been followed by other donors.

It’s appropriate at this time of year to demonstrate giving thanks, by making a donation, please help.

Franklin G. Mirasola

Jekyll Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.