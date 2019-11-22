Bad news traveled through out the island with viral efficiency on Nov. 9, spreading the word that one of their own, a 19-year-old woman, was critically injured in an auto accident. Prayers were offered that Saturday night and continue even today as she battles for her life in UF Health Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla.
Clearly, the bills for her airlift, hospitalization and treatment will place a tremendous financial burden on her family. In an effort to provide assistance to the family, a fund has been established at the Jekyll Island Ameris Bank Branch. The Jekyll Island Lions Club, kicked off the fundraising with a donation of $500, which has been followed by other donors.
It’s appropriate at this time of year to demonstrate giving thanks, by making a donation, please help.
Franklin G. Mirasola
Jekyll Island