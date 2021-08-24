After having written two editorials on decency and morality, I thought I was finished.

But now that God has given us a chance once again to get a new county manager who can hit the ground running, I was compelled to say something about Mr. Chapman. He knows Glynn County, its problems and who is causing them. Those who don’t like him are just jealous of his accomplishments. If we don’t grab him this time, then we will be many years in recovering from our bad past.

Wake up Glynn County and look at his background and record. If you don’t know it then call me — I am easy to find.

Bob Tatum

Brookman

More from this section

COVID-19 cases continue to strain health system

COVID-19 cases continue to strain health system

Southeast Georgia Health System hit 166 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant at its Brunswick hospital this weekend which is nearly 70 cases higher than the peak of the original alpha variant of the virus, Alan K. Brown, the hospital’s chief medical officer said yesterday. Of those 130 were i…

+2
Commissioners discuss plan for GA-FL weekend

Commissioners discuss plan for GA-FL weekend

The convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Georgia-Florida game and the trial in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery had the Glynn County Commission looking at possible contingencies about what can be done to keep all of the potential chaos in check without straining the county’s reso…