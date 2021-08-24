After having written two editorials on decency and morality, I thought I was finished.
But now that God has given us a chance once again to get a new county manager who can hit the ground running, I was compelled to say something about Mr. Chapman. He knows Glynn County, its problems and who is causing them. Those who don’t like him are just jealous of his accomplishments. If we don’t grab him this time, then we will be many years in recovering from our bad past.
Wake up Glynn County and look at his background and record. If you don’t know it then call me — I am easy to find.
Bob Tatum
Brookman