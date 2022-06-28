I know that a significant percentage of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen, that the Jan. 6 committee hearings are nothing more than Democratic political theatre. If any of them had bothered to watch on the 23rd, they would have seen three conservative Republicans, under oath, emphasize that not only was there no evidence of any fraud sufficient to change the election results in Trump’s favor, but that they told him and others in his immediate circle that this was the case well before Jan. 6.
These were Trump appointees at the highest levels of the Justice Department. They voted for Trump. They had wanted him to win. They had investigated claim after claim of fraud and found that, simply, there was “no there there.” And so, they refused to deny their oath of office, the will of the people, and the Constitution by calling the election corrupt as he pressured them to do under threat of replacement. How can this testimony not put “stop the steal” to bed once and for all?
Lee Owen
St. Simons Island