There is in Jewish thought a concept known as “Tikkun Olam,” which means the mending or repair of the world. Even with vaccines, none of us should order our lives as if we have long to live, because we don’t. Only a short time is assigned to any of us, so we must mend the world.
Trees have long lives because it is in their nature to be still and know, but humans cannot be still, seldom know, and often learn nothing in their whole lives, least of all from trees; we kill them. Vaccines will not mend the world; only the Holy Spirit, a Christian concept, can do that, and we are Its only channel into the world.
Fate hangs over us all, and so while we live, we must attend to the repair of the world, and offer hope that mankind needn’t be the primary agent in its own extinction, which is now more likely than not.
Were it not for the people of good will among us, on whose shoulders the world ever rests, we should have long since vanished and not been missed. We are of no importance to the universe and our survival is neither assured nor indicated.
People of good will are everywhere, mending the world, standing their posts; but they are few and mostly unknown. We must, each one of us, be someone who can be depended upon, stand our posts, and claim no rights, only responsibility for the suffering around us.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island