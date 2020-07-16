It is no coincidence that our citizen’s arrest law was passed within months of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Lately, I have researched the law’s origins. Georgia lawmakers opened the 1863 Georgia Assembly by expressly announcing that their principle concern was to enact laws to stop President Lincoln’s dual “purpose to abolish slavery by force of arms; and to establish negro equality among us.” That is the undisputed context of the law.
Other issues taken up at the 1863 Georgia Assembly were:
1. How much money to pay slave owners for slaves laboring for the Confederate military.
2. How much money the state would pay slaveowners for slaves who died in the war.
3. Whether rich men could continue to avoid military service by offering substitutes to fight in their place.
4. Whether state lawmakers and officers could continue to avoid military service.
Having read them all, I submit that there is no law passed by these men worth saving, much less the citizen’s arrest law. Anyone who fights to preserve the citizen’s arrest law is either ignorant of or supportive of the policy underlying it.
Over 150 years later, George Barnhill and attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers have argued that the law justifies the armed pursuit and slaying of an unarmed man in broad daylight on a public street in our community. Such arguments beg the question whether Ahmaud would be alive today if the law previously had been repealed? Let us be unified in our call to repeal it, now.
Jim Barger Jr.
St. Simons Island