The fight for more gun control legislation is a simple one: do we side with the Democrats, who openly defy the founders’ belief that the Second Amendment “shall not be infringed,” or do we side with democracy?
Rep. Buddy Carter took a strong stance when he voted against the Democrats’ radical gun control legislation, one that preserved the rights of all Americans, including those in his own district, for generations to come.
We need safer schools. We need the Second Amendment. By supporting laws that will bolster school safety and mental health resources, such as the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Wellbeing Act, Rep. Carter and the Republican party are sending a clear message, that we can have both.
Criminals, by nature, break laws. More gun control laws will only keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens. Guns make Americans feel safer, give them the ability to protect themselves and are a constitutionally protected right on par with speech and religion.
We don’t have a gun problem in America, we have a mental health problem.
That’s why we need H.R. 7666 to be signed into law and we need Rep. Buddy Carter in Washington to fight for us.
Jeff Shaw
Brunswick