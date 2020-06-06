Most people don’t realize the importance of bringing flood insurance to their attention. I really appreciate you keeping tabs on the changes being made to flood insurance. Mother Nature and rising sea levels is certainly going to raise the risk level of flooding.
People forget what happened with the levee failures in New Orleans. One major problem with private insurance is that the insurer normally can recover cost of claims through litigation.
Unfortunately laws have been passed to ‘hold harmless’ the USACE and other government agencies of liability for faulty engineering or work. It is hard to see how private insurers would be able to provide the consumer affordable rates. One of the reasons of insufficient funding for NFIP from the flooding of New Orleans in 2005 is that premiums charged were based on levees holding back a calculated level of water.
Had the levees not failed, the flooding would not have been as catastrophic.
It was faulty engineering that failed the insurance program and the people of New Orleans and the surrounding area. One idea for keeping premiums affordable would be to hold government agencies accountable for work they certify.
Gregg Huber
Barmby Moor, England