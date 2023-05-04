It’s possible that the recent dismissal of talking heads like Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon will usher in a new era of truth in journalism. But I doubt it.
The truth is, people are afraid of the truth. They prefer being lied to, like ostriches with their heads in the sand, ignoring the real world around them. As a result, we live in a post-truth world. This post-truth world is characterized by an unreality that permeates social media, cable news and friendly banter. The truth is that we live in a society in which it can be difficult to tell what is real, what motivates certain individuals and why we all have 20 different passwords to protect against scams and liars.
It’s comfortable and safe for some people to have a talking head reassuring them 24/7 about things like immigration, gun control and cancel culture, even at the price of the truth. All this leads to a deterioration of democracy that perpetuates the sinister rise of plutocracy, in which corporations and their millionaires have more rights and more influence on our lawmakers than ordinary, hard-working citizens.
Personally, these things are very troubling to me as an educator. I constantly strive to teach students how to do academic research, how to find reliable, scholarly sources free of bias and political or financial motives. But our post-truth culture makes my job difficult.
The solution? Turn off the cable news, put down that phone and read a book.