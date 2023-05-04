It’s possible that the recent dismissal of talking heads like Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon will usher in a new era of truth in journalism. But I doubt it.

The truth is, people are afraid of the truth. They prefer being lied to, like ostriches with their heads in the sand, ignoring the real world around them. As a result, we live in a post-truth world. This post-truth world is characterized by an unreality that permeates social media, cable news and friendly banter. The truth is that we live in a society in which it can be difficult to tell what is real, what motivates certain individuals and why we all have 20 different passwords to protect against scams and liars.

