For those suggesting that President Biden should be impeached or that the 25th Amendment should be invoked; please remember that actions often times have repercussions as we have already seen.
Unfortunately this has happened because of the current president. I will suggest to you that President Biden knew exactly what he was doing when he chose Kamala Harris as his vice president. He chose someone less competent than even himself, and someone who as a candidate in the presidential primary could not even garner 3% of her own state in which she had held political office.
The Republican Senate will not vote for impeachment of POTUS knowing what it would bring about — not only elevating the VP to President but then having the Speaker of the House “another disaster” elevated to VP and one heart beat away from the presidency.
Please let cooler heads prevail.
Richard Lang
Darien