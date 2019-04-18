I truthfully do not know what is worse — the fact that women are only making 77 cents to every dollar that men are earning or the fact that it is 2019 and we still do not have equal pay.
Women are doing the exact same, if not more, than some men at work. If a woman is a single mother, how is she able to provide for her child if she is not making the same dollar amount and wage as a man.
I understand the whole issue of the man being the breadwinner, but society is not the same that it was 50 or more years ago. We have women and men CEOs doing the exact same work, but the women are looked at like they are jokes or even less equipped for the job.
I feel women and men should be offered the same amount of pay for the same jobs. They all have families to provide for. It is time for equality and no more prejudice towards people’s sex.
Haleigh Cejka
Brunswick