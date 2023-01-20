From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Talk of “claim it and receive it” disturbs me deeply, particularly when I see the young generation believing that they are owed whatever they want. Where does this deceiving spirit come from?
– C.R.
Dear C.R.: There are many people who become wealthy or famous by using high-sounding words that seem like the epitome of scholarship and culture. They are intellectually clever and crafty … adept at beguiling the human race. The Bible tells us to be on the alert, “because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8).
Put simply, it is impossible to believe anything into existence. Try it. Who can simply “believe” that they can inherit a million dollars and it happens? Who can seriously say that they can believe a child into existence? People that make such claims are deceivers. Their motive is to draw others into believing lies. This is just what Satan did in the Garden of Eden and Adam and Eve fell prey.
Be on guard. The Bible says, “When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own [house], his goods are in peace” (Luke 11:21). We must arm ourselves with the Word of God. It guides and protects. Believers are to test the various aspects and doctrines that abound, including the theories of others. Most of all, we are to test them against the standard of the Word of God.
Putting total belief in the one true God is having assurance that we can receive all that He plans for us. We’re called to have faith in Him. He is the One who spoke into existence the sun, moon and stars — and yes, our very life. We must reject the pride of man and embrace the Man Jesus Christ.
