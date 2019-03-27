The ”right idea can spark change,” but Ryan Gravel’s “bright idea” is highly progressive. Change is anathema to conservatism, and there is strong resistance to progress and change in this community. Many who could affect change for the better in Brunswick do their best to impede it. Many who want change are jaded because of so many unfulfilled promises.
Gravel’s most important point in his Beltway presentation was that rebuilding a community requires an agreed sense of community identity (“Who are we?”), and consensus on “What kind of life do we want to live?” Brunswick, classified as “rural” by USDA, is roughly 60 percent black, 35 percent white, and 12 percent Latino. Thirty percent of the population uses food stamps. Brunswick will require an exceptionally progressive vision to answer the question “who are we” in an empathetic and constructive way. I am all for that.
But, there’s a problem. Erick Erickson, one of your conservative “Christian” columnists who make George Will look like a liberal, denounces “progressive” ideas as “of the world,” and invokes other non-secular code branding them as liberal or socialist. In an earlier Letter to the Editor, Mary Ann Nichols suggested that The Brunswick News’ lack of progressive content gives the impression that there isn’t any progressive content to be had. Actually, it conveys the impression that Brunswick is hopelessly mired in a nonsecular, conservative, retrograde mindset making change impossible — especially for the fundamentally under-served, low access, poor majority of the population.
Who are we?
Wes Johnston
St. Simons Island