We’ve had two very positive experiences in the past few days , and would like to recognize these local businesses and organizations. Upon going to Harbor Freight on Altama Avenue looking for masks, my husband found an empty shelf and a sign informing customers that they had no more masks because they had been given to area hospitals. Thank you Harbor Freight.
Samantha Meeks Family Medicine, along with Northside Baptist Church and the area Girl Scouts came to the rescue. They had made masks and gave them away on Saturday. Thank you to all involved!
People helping people, that’s what community is all about.
Susan Molnar
Brunswick