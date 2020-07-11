I moved to Brunswick in 2014, and the beauty is apparent everywhere. The only thing I do not like about Glynn County is the way people drive.
It does not matter if you are on the Spur, Harry Driggers Road or on U.S. 17, almost everyone speeds. People have zero consideration for other peoples lives, as apparent by the deaths we have had here.
In 2017, I think 18 people died, and they had hundreds of accidents. Why is the question. Is there a virus like pedal-to-the-metal virus that is worse than COVID-19? Please people, slow down — it’s not worth the legal and personal losses.
In Fulton County, they had 13 deaths in 2017, but Fulton County is ten times or more the size of Glynn County. The Brunswick police are doing all they can, but I think there are way too many bad drivers. I do not think we can afford to hire enough police to catch all the speeders and reckless drivers.
Don Green
Brunswick