There are people who ask me — What is so bad about the Islands Planning Commission? They have never attended a meeting.
I should have known that (Tuesday’s meeting) was not going to be a good one as soon as the meeting started. The very first item on the agenda had, apparently, been cancelled by someone really important, so the chairman said they would ignore that. Of course the rule and the ordinance requires that every item on the agenda must be addressed by the IPC and approved, denied or deferred. But the chairman ignored it. With the County Attorney in attendance.
I whispered to the county attorney the chairman had erred, and the chairman evidently thought I was a threat to his authority. Be quiet he said.
Then the chairman introduced an application that did not meet the code because the developer did not provide sufficient buffers. However, the county staff told the IPC they could approve an application with “modified” buffers. Glynn County ordinance 613.5 provides four exceptions where the IPC can modify a buffer. This application did not meet any of the four exceptions. So why did the staff mislead the IPC?
The IPC had other required checklist items they are required to evaluate, like Glynn County ordinance Section 619.4, whether the developer had adequately provided for stormwater management. Alas, the developer had not. Neighbors objected to the potential for flooding.
Upon that revelation, the chairman asked the developer — What do you want to do?
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick