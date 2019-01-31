I have long been in favor of re-instituting a toll on the causeway. It could fund the needs of a municipality of the islands. I am not in favor of a toll which taxes those who live and work on the islands to pay for the needs on the mainland.
This mindset of using the islands as the cash cow for everything the county needs is one of the things which repeatedly drives me to want the islands to become a municipality and separate our zoning, planning, and road decisions from the county commissioner’s control.
With only 15 percent of the population already providing over 60 percent of the county property taxes, the islands have been and still are seen by some of the county commissioners as the low-hanging fruit providing cash and jobs for the rest of the county. The latest insult has been from Dr. Murphy, in his town hall meeting, proposing a toll for us to get on the island where we live to pay for infrastructure needs on the mainland and Brunswick.
The only way we are going to get out from under the thumb of such commissioners is to become a municipality and control our own future. That can only happen if our state legislators back us.
Commissioner Murphy wants to tax us to get to our own homes, but not for our benefit. How long are we going to wait to pressure our legislators to let us make our own decisions by becoming a municipality?
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island