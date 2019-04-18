For the past year, I’ve been active in trying to get control of the out of control growth in density on St. Simons Island. I felt I was voicing general island concerns. My theme has been two-fold. First: For various reasons the Board of Commissioners has done a lousy job of managing the growth of the islands. Second: It would be better if the residents of the islands were to take over this process.
To this end, I’ve met with our state representatives, members of the Glynn BOC, their staff, influential island business owners, and past and current island activists. I’ve built a web page, SSIFuture.com and a petition. And I wrote a lot of letters to the editor.
In all those meetings, not once was I told, “You’re wrong. The BOC has done a great job of managing island growth.” While I enjoyed getting to know some of these people, overall I made no progress. I felt I was often patronized, lied to, or purposefully sent down paths our legislators knew were prohibited. I’ve been called “divisive,” given faulty financial expectations, yelled at and told that people should be able to do whatever they want with their property, no matter the consequences to others.
Most saddening to me has been how most island residents have privately complained about the way things are done, but when given a chance, have done nothing to encourage change. More island residents will need to speak up, or we’ll live with what the BOC gives us.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island