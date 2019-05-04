I would like to bring a very important meeting to the attention of your readers , especially those who live on St. Simons Island.
At 6 p.m. on May 9, at the library at 208 Gloucester Street, Glynn County representatives will present an update of zoning ordinances and development regulations. According to their announcement, “This public kickoff meeting will introduce the Envision Glynn Zoning Update process, review preliminary findings from the consultant team, and allow for initial input from the community.”
Part of the discussion is how county zoning ordinances and development regulations will, or will not, be the same for St. Simons Island as they are for other mainland communities. The meeting pertains to the whole county, but with all the discussion, suspicion, and anger about zoning and development on St. Simons, it is important that residents make their voices heard, no matter what your vision for the Island’s future is.
The enemy here is apathy. If you do not come to the meeting, then the island gets what you, who do not come, deserve — someone else’s vision as to how St. Simons will develop in the future.
I hope to see you there.
Jim Frasche
St. Simons Island