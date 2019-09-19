Every six months or so, folks on St. Simons Island get all upset about some action the Glynn County Board of Commissioners and their staffs have taken regarding island development. Today it is turn circles. A few months ago, it was the entrance through German Village to St. Simons Land Trust property. Before that it was the approval of row houses behind Bennie’s Red Barn, and so on forever. But being upset and caring enough to even learn about alternatives involving change are two different things.
Because everyone seemed upset, I tried to figure out how we could control our own development. For two years, I met with and talked at length with mayors and city managers of over 10 newly created Georgia cities, all our elected representatives and several specialists regarding this problem. I studied in depth two separate and expensive reports evaluating the possibility of the island becoming a city. When I was comfortable that I really knew about the costs and needs associated with taking control of our development through becoming a city, I created a website detailing what I had learned. Controlling our development through becoming a city is indeed feasible.
Over a thousand “upset” people were contacted, advising them that this information was available on the website. Less than 500 looked at the site. Less than 50 went to the page detailing costs. But when asked, most folks will gladly tell me how upset they are and why an island city won’t work financially.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island