Thanks to the woman who wrote a letter after seeing Scott McQuade’s name associated with the coast guard station improvements and understood why many of the modifications were to enhance it for tourism and not residents. New restrooms instead of rehabbing the existing ones isn’t necessary and using islanders to clean up the trash tourist leave is only enabling bad behavior.
There is a large and growing population on St Simons and pandering to tourist only makes things worse. Why promote our area in travel magazines and “previously untapped markets” Mr. McQuade? I think at this point the Golden Isles can sell themselves. We don’t need to continue spending tax dollars to promote and clean up the islands.
This tourist invasion stresses our environment, roads, restaurants, and neighborhoods. They add more traffic when we already have traffic gridlock. Restaurants are understaffed and can’t keep up with tourism. Tourists don’t seem to want to pick up after themselves and “Keep Golden Isles Beautiful” is constantly trying to organize islanders to clean up their messes.
Due to the overselling of our island most recently sold homes in the pier village neighborhoods are now owned by investors and used as vacation rentals packed with bodies, and vehicles. Many of them rent golf carts and even though given color coded maps gone over with the rental agents don’t seem to remember what roads they are supposed to stay off of, thus backing up traffic while driving about 17mph and increasing the probability of an accident.