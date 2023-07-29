Thanks to the woman who wrote a letter after seeing Scott McQuade’s name associated with the coast guard station improvements and understood why many of the modifications were to enhance it for tourism and not residents. New restrooms instead of rehabbing the existing ones isn’t necessary and using islanders to clean up the trash tourist leave is only enabling bad behavior.

There is a large and growing population on St Simons and pandering to tourist only makes things worse. Why promote our area in travel magazines and “previously untapped markets” Mr. McQuade? I think at this point the Golden Isles can sell themselves. We don’t need to continue spending tax dollars to promote and clean up the islands.

