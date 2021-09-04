To all who voted for Joe Biden, is this what you had in mind? Did you want runaway inflation? Did you plan on an invasion at our southern border? Did you imagine gasoline prices going through the roof? Had you surmised cutting and running out of Afghanistan?

Today, because of the decisions coming out of the White House, we are frankly unsafe. We armed a terrorist group with powerful weapons of war. And we abandoned American citizens in a war zone. Personally, I expect more from my President. So, is this what you voted for? Just asking.

Ron Scarbro

St. Simons Island

Salvors replace chain, plan to forge ahead on final cut

With the final cut into what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray more than halfway complete, salvors paused work Tuesday night in the St. Simons Sound to replace the cutting chain, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.