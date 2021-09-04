To all who voted for Joe Biden, is this what you had in mind? Did you want runaway inflation? Did you plan on an invasion at our southern border? Did you imagine gasoline prices going through the roof? Had you surmised cutting and running out of Afghanistan?
Today, because of the decisions coming out of the White House, we are frankly unsafe. We armed a terrorist group with powerful weapons of war. And we abandoned American citizens in a war zone. Personally, I expect more from my President. So, is this what you voted for? Just asking.
Ron Scarbro
St. Simons Island