What am I missing? An independent consulting firm found that as many as 262 voters registered in our county had filed change of address forms in other locations, many out of state. Doesn’t that mean they might vote twice?
There are five members on the board of elections and only three showed up to vote. Two of the three that did are Democrats and of the two that didn’t, one is a Republican and the other was appointed by the county commission. The upcoming election is critical — not only for Glynn County and the state of Georgia, but it affects the direction the entire country is headed. If these board members can’t find the time to vote, even if virtually, then why should they be on the board or why not reschedule the hearing? If I am misinterpreting something, it would be nice if the writer of this article could explain what it is.
The article also stated that the same consulting firm has challenged over 360,000 registered voters across the state. Who are these people? If most of them vote I suspect very few will be for the Republican candidates, thus making their chance of winning nearly impossible.
Voting is our most precious freedom and if it has been corrupted, we are no longer a free nation and will go down the same path other corrupt countries have gone. This problem should be thoroughly investigated ASAP, and those found guilty, especially the organizers, should go to prison for the felony they committed.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island