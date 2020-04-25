Being first is sometimes a good thing. So is being last. In the world of war, both have their places. When the enemy is a stealth shape-changer that turns its victims against themselves it may be best to be last.
They are the ones left to live another day. And so it is with the novel coronavirus.
The Spanish Flu introduced itself in America and no one really cared. It apparently went away, came back twice with new weaponry and wiped out up to 100 million people worldwide. If we had wiped it out the first time it never would have made the history books. It now lives on as a lesson for us today. Back then, they said to ‘wash your hands’. By that time, the Spanish Flu had morphed into a very dangerous enemy. It was too late. We lost by being last.
I hope that our governor is willing to chance last place in politics by being first in the virus war. Then, we will always remember him and not the virus.
His other option will only cause even more Georgians to suffer physically and mentally from either the intolerable physical and mental demands of the ventilator or a lonely death.
Myron Waldman
St. Simons Island