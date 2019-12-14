As I write this, the drone of the impeachment hearing plays out in the background. This, apparently, is the coming to a head of the nonstop discontent and political bickering that has occurred since the 2016 election. I can’t stop wondering what in the world has happened to us.
Revisiting the last three years reveals transgressions and outrageous behavior by our president that goes far beyond anything seen before. My friends who supported Trump argue that they simply wanted “to shake up Washington.” Wow, is this what they really had in mind? Clowning, corruption, contempt of Congress, insults, dishonesty, amoral behavior, vengeance, abuse of power, betrayal of America’s interest abroad, pseudoscience, unconstitutional acts — is this really what they wanted?
The debate over impeachment will play itself out. During this time we will continue to abuse one another in Congress and in our daily lives.
As we continue to debate “high crimes and misdemeanors,” it is clear that this presidency has been defined by malevolent motives from the beginning. With more than 327 million people, we can do better than President Trump who has proven incompetent and temperamentally unfit for the job.
This is not really a partisan issue; it is one of doing the right thing so that we can civilly and dispassionately work together for the common good.
Everything has broken down into fierce, irrational partisanship and nastiness by the president and his sycophants bent on getting their way and retaining power.
The Grand Old Party has died.
Robert Fischer
St. Simons Island