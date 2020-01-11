The Iranians could have responded to the killing of their general any number of ways. They could have killed an American general or diplomat in some capital city, done a cyber attack, or blown up a Trump hotel, and taken their time doing it.
Instead, they immediately expended a number of missiles into the desert floor near an American installation in Iraq, called it a proportional response, and had a big funeral for their dead, popular, powerful general.
Sounds like Trump and the Iranian government had a common interest in a dead terrorist general. Is this what we call quid pro quo? Nice to see the governments cooperating like two mob families. Is that what we call collusion?
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island