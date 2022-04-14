Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
To start, thank you Frank for the kind words. It is because of true patriots like you that we still enjoy freedom. It is my honor to know you and privilege to call you friend. I will stand with you on the wall of freedom and guard the gate all night.
I need to say this to not be accused of stolen valor. Six years ago, when I found I had cancer, I requested all the papers to make sure Carol was taken care of if things went wrong. Pardon the pun, get my ducks in a row. The DD-214 stated I received two Silver Stars, not the DSC and one Star. In the review of the combat action report, the award was downgraded. I was not aware of this.
Now, about Ms. Kane. I thought the wordplay of my name was cute. Just like the other 5- and 6-year-olds growing up. Now that we know what level you are on, I move on.
I’m not sure you got a round-trip ticket when you went to fantasy land. First, Judge Jackson is the most radical appointee in history. Farther left than AOC. Her time as a public defender and representing terrorists at Gitmo has caused her to favor the accused over the victims.
Basement Joe ran on disrupting fossil fuel. His first day in office, he signed an order doing so. This has made the 9,000 leases impossible to use. The 6.4 million jobs came about due to people going back to work after the quarantine.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island