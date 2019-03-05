I saw a report last week about how it is forbidden in Venezuela to list starvation as the cause of death for a child who has starved to death in Venezuela, a socialist government’s way of dealing with child starvation. Certainly the widespread starvation in North Korea is directly attributable to socialist policies, as was the forced starvation of four million peasant farmers in socialist Russia.
Certainly there is a great deal to be feared from socialism. But if you look up the word “socialism” in the dictionary, you will see that it is “government ownership of capital and the means of production.” According to that definition, there is really no socialism in the United States.
What Fox News calls socialism might be called, quite simply, citizenship. We hold certain things “in Common.” We all need health care, we all need a clean and safe environment — water, air, soil, and the rule of law — and we all need help when we get old, or sick, or homeless. That’s something we can pool our money and share the risk for that’s not socialism.
There’s no reason why companies should make great profit off the fact that we all get sick, or make us pay for the pollution they put into the environment, or make us pay to educate and insure their workers, who will pay all the taxes, and grow old and sick doing it, used to create the infrastructure these companies all use to pay off their shareholders. It’s not socialism to point these things out; it’s citizenship.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island