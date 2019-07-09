Between 1880 and 1940, 5,000 African American citizens were lynched with impunity, a sin never confessed for lack of shame. And we all know how it is with unconfessed sins: We repeat them to prove they were right to begin with, so Jim Crow became the next order of business.
Then came Dr. King and all the courage and hate and violent death, and a little law was applied, but nothing confessed or atoned for. The South had claimed a moral, indeed a “Christian,” right to do these lynchings, and the United States Senate went along until Franklin Roosevelt was in his third term, when lynching was outlawed.
But the terror stayed put, and through all those 60 years southern gospel preachers raised their bibles aloft toward that Old Rugged Cross and never once acknowledged its analogue swinging from poplar trees across the land, burnt and lacerated, crucified anew. And all our vast Christian revivals notwithstanding, these unconfessed murders have remained in the forefront of God’s mind.
Maybe things come at us too fast for morality, but some morality better kick in soon. We need a transcendent principle at this point, and it certainly isn’t “God.” Martin Luther King would offer that we are here to love each other.
And if we talk about lynchings, some would say we should also talk about abortions. The darkness around us is deep, and the answer to the problem of humanity is the integrity of the individual.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island