There are two groups that now occupy downtown Brunswick. One is investors who have improved existing businesses and invested time and money starting new ones, and homeowners who have restored homes in the old town area that made them more attractive to residents and tourists which in turn attracted new events.

I have seen major improvements in the 30-plus years of living here that resulted in more people coming downtown to shop and dine and tour old town. In the last few years these positive changes have been offset by the increase in the homeless population. As this population has grown, guests coming downtown have become more wary of this group, the crimes they commit and their overly aggressive panhandling along Newcastle and Gloucester streets.

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.

Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.