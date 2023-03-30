There are two groups that now occupy downtown Brunswick. One is investors who have improved existing businesses and invested time and money starting new ones, and homeowners who have restored homes in the old town area that made them more attractive to residents and tourists which in turn attracted new events.
I have seen major improvements in the 30-plus years of living here that resulted in more people coming downtown to shop and dine and tour old town. In the last few years these positive changes have been offset by the increase in the homeless population. As this population has grown, guests coming downtown have become more wary of this group, the crimes they commit and their overly aggressive panhandling along Newcastle and Gloucester streets.