A big shoutout to all the people in Glynn County who have responded so quickly to help the crew of the capsized freighter: The Coast Guard and port personnel, First Responders, Vicki West & the Seafarers Center, Riley Letson & her Soles4Soles nonprofit, the restaurants & motel putting them up until things get sorted out, and all the folks who sent donations — you are great.
This is what really makes America great — that we come together to help those in need, however we can, no matter where they are from or what the need is, no matter the race or nationality, just knowing that we are all human beings, trying to get by in an often unfriendly world, all deserving of compassion and simple human kindness.
This is what makes me proud to be an American.
Raphael Semmes
