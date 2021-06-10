There have been both an article and an editorial in last week’s Brunswick News about boating safely. Unfortunately, neither of these mentioned local, in-person boating classes which are offered by America’s Boating Club Golden Isles and USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 10-10.
Both of these organizations have instructors that have many years of experience in both boating and teaching. They also have local knowledge of our region. America’s Boating Club’s website is gisps.org and the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 10-10’s website is http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=014-10-10.
Charles Wilsdorf
Brunswick