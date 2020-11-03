Starting in 2018, I have written letters to the editor relating to the abandoned Golden Isles Inn on Highway 17. The motel is still there welcoming people to our area. Just wondering how long it is going to take for something to be done about this matter.
At one point, the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank was looking at the property to add to its acquisitions. This property and the abandoned trailer park next to it are eyesores that don’t present a positive impression for people entering our area.
The city and county have been trying to do something about the Inn for a number of years. It is time for the land bank to acquire the inn and demolish it as this certainly will enhance the entrance to the “Golden Isles.”
Les Klinefelter
Brunswick