When I saw the headline, “Memories of 9/11 still fresh, nineteen years later,” I knew I didn’t need to read the article because the most important aspect of it is forgotten. Nineteen terrorists, 16 of whom were Saudi, more half of whom were members of, or closely associated with the Saudi royal family, attacked us.
So George W. Bush took us to war in Iraq. Because how could you go to war against your good friends and business partners?
We’re still paying for that ill advised adventure.
Stephen C. Coquet
Blythe Island