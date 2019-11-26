I have watched the impeachment hearings for the past three days with a mixture of shock and awe. There is no need to take sides here as to Trump’s guilt or innocence.
What I have been most struck by are three witnesses who have appeared before the committee. As life-long nonpartisans, they have spent their adult lives working for the security of the United States in foreign service. First, former Ambassador to the Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Born in the Ukraine, her parents fled Nazism and communism to Canada when she was three. Second, Lt. Col. Vindman, also born in the Ukraine fled with his parents to the U.S. at the age of 3. He is currently the Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council.
Lastly, Dr. Fiona Hill, born in Durham, England, the daughter of a coal miner studied in England and received a masters from Harvard in Russian and modern history. She worked for the Trump administration for the last two years as its Russian expert. Vindman also received a masters from Harvard in Russian studies. Yovanavitch received her masters in Russian studies from Princeton.
All of these public servants are American citizens and proudly state that their fight now is to keep American strong and free from interference from foreign nations. Maybe we should care more about these freedoms including the Constitution that we were born with and have never had to fight for. We miss things most when we lose them.
Lil White
St. Simons Island