First the impeachment fires to take out President Trump were fanned by an El Nino like wind from Democrats in the House, lead by Messrs. Schiff, Nadler, and Swalwell with the now flawed and discredited Steele dossier.
The American people then suffered with the agonizing deception by Schiff and his gang of ephors to destroy the Trump presidency with the disastrous Mueller investigation. And before our very eyes we watched the Mueller debacle sputter, stumble, fumble and disintegrate into a void of political nothingness.
On his last desperate existential breath our dear old beguiled comrade, Schiff orchestrated an impeachment inquiry that was more like a Russian Duma style inquisition than the bi-partisan fact-finding process it should be and could have been. And it proved zero, nada, zilch.
Schiff then handed the flagrum to Herr Nadler and his lictors. During the Judiciary hearing we heard from a cabaret of second rate coliseum performers who gave nauseous, bizarre, gutter level and purely partisan skullduggery. One circus clown even spoke of the after-life, “wherever that is” the clown said. Definitely an impeachment sideshow.
Thank goodness we are a country of 50 United States and not just the two states on the West Coast and East Coast. So, who is really trampling on the U.S. Constitution? Et tu, Adam, Jerry?
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island